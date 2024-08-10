Oppn mulls resolution to remove RS chairman Dhankhar as VP

New Delhi: The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head-on Friday with sources saying that the Opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office.



They said the timing of the notice is to be discussed and decided and though the resolution may not go through it would be a statement to highlight the Chair’s “blatantly and consistently partisan” approach.

According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, “Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days’ notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.”

Opposition sources said 87 members have signed on the proposal to initiate action against Dhankhar.

A source said around two days ago, Leader of House J P Nadda was informally informed that the Opposition is considering submitting a motion for removing Dhankhar.

The source said concerns of Opposition parties include the microphone of the Leader of Opposition being turned off repeatedly. The Opposition wants the House to be run by rules and convention and personal remarks against members are unacceptable, the source said.

Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties sparred on Friday once again. Soon after Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against what they termed as “unacceptable” tone and disrespect shown by Dhankhar, the Congress held a press conference to claim that the Chair was not giving the Opposition the importance it deserves in the Upper House.

“Opposition parties feel that the Chairman’s approach is partisan. Rajya Sabha is a House that sets parameters for other legislatures. In that House, the chairman should not be seen as partisan. The Congress alone does not feel that way, all Opposition parties feel his behaviour is partial towards one side,” Congress leader Ajay Maken said at the press conference.