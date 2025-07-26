Oppn MPs tear, throw ‘SIR’ posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA Bloc parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday held an unusual protest in Parliament House complex against the voter roll revision in Bihar by tearing posters with ‘SIR’ written on them and putting them in a ‘disposal bin’.

The Opposition MPs also staged a protest march in Parliament House complex, demanding the rollback of SIR as well as a discussion on the issue in both houses.

Kharge alleged that the Modi government wants to remove the votes of the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities and the deprived, so that it can change the Constitution of India according to the Manusmriti.

“The RSS-BJP has always wanted to deprive the weaker sections of the society of the right to vote, and now by using SIR, it is hell-bent on fulfilling its years-old intention,” he claimed in a post in Hindi on X.

It is very unfortunate that a constitutional institution like the Election Commission is supporting the BJP-RSS in this conspiracy of ‘vote bandi’, Kharge said.

Ahead of the start of the day’s proceedings, several MPs of the Opposition, including those of the

Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, JMM, RJD and Left parties, among others, carried out a protest march with the banner ‘SIR- Loktantra Par Vaar’.

Then in front of the Makar Dwar steps, a ‘disposal bin’ was placed and one by one the Opposition leaders, including Kharge and Gandhi, tore the poster with SIR written on it and put it in the bin as a symbolic rejection of the exercise.

The MPs also raised slogans like “Save democracy” and “Stop vote-bandi”.

Meanwhile, following the disruption amid Opposition uproar demanding discussion on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, both the Houses were adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted for a fifth straight day since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 21.