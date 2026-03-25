Oppn MPs protest in Parliament House complex over 'LPG supply crunch'

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday over the reported LPG supply crunch. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, CPI-ML's Sudama Prasad, DMK's T Sumathy, JMM'S Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament. With a huge banner stating 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises', the MPs raised slogans against the government. The reported LPG crunch comes amid the conflict in West Asia, following which the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors. The government has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.