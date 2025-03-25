Oppn MPs demand fair probe, call for judge’s impeachment

New Delhi: The alleged discovery of a large stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma drew sharp reactions from the Opposition leaders who demanded a fair probe into the matter while some suggested that he should be impeached.

A fire incident at the storeroom of the official residence of Justice Varma on March 14 in posh Lutyens’ Delhi locality purportedly led to the discovery of the cash by firefighters and police personnel.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member panel to probe the discovery of “four to five semi-burnt sacks” of Indian currency notes after the fire incident.

However, Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations, saying no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members.

Reacting to the developments in the matter, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “This is a big issue, people’s trust in the judiciary has been damaged.”

“This is the first time in the history of India that bundles of currency notes have been discovered from the house of a judge... He should resign and the matter should be investigated. Parliament should also discuss the issue,” he said.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Singh said, “They throw Opposition leaders in jail even when no money is recovered. (But in this case) crores of rupees have been found and no probe is being conducted.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the committee formed by CJI Khanna is a step forward, adding the government should make a statement on the issue in Parliament.

“It is really incumbent upon the Chief Justice of India to bring out the truth of this cash fire episode... They have also formed a three-member committee of judges to look into it. This is the best way forward, but I think the Law Minister should make a statement in Parliament as well,” he said.