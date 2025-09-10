Oppn MPs also voted for Radhakrishnan listening to their conscience: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday hailed NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan’s election as the 15th Vice President of India and said the poll outcome is an indication of his wider acceptance as several MPs from the Opposition camp also voted for him after “listening to their conscience”.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against the joint Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy’s 300, winning the contest with a bigger-than-expected margin, indicating cross-voting from the rival camp.

Union Home minister Amit Shah congratulated Radhakrishnan on being elected as the country’s 15th vice president.