Oppn leaders meet in Parl to discuss joint strategy

New Delhi: Leaders of several Opposition parties met in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss their joint strategy for the Winter Session.

Floor leaders of various parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, JMM, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NCP-SP, and SS-UBT, attended the meeting.

Leaders of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were present at the meeting, which was held in Kharge’s chamber. During the meeting, the leaders also stressed that their unity and continued pressure on the government have forced it to agree to their demand for a discussion on Electoral reforms, including SIR. They also called for the smooth functioning of Parliament, saying it is the government’s responsibility to ensure it.

The Opposition has been protesting in Parliament over their demand for a discussion on SIR.

Leaders of various parties on Wednesday protested outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament over the new labour codes. They raised slogans against the government and demanded that the labour codes were against the interests of the labour class and needed to be withdrawn.