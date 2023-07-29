Oppn INDIA members’ visit to Manipur mere show-off: Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged that the visit of members of Opposition bloc INDIA to Manipur was a “mere show-off”.

After arriving at Kolkata on Saturday morning, the senior BJP leader alleged that when Manipur used to burn under previous governments, those visiting the northeastern state now did not utter a single word in the Parliament.

“When Manipur used to remain shut for months, they had not spoken a word,” he said.

Thakur said that when the delegation returns from Manipur, the members of the team “will not allow Parliament to function”.

He asked whether the INDIA bloc will visit Rajasthan where “crimes against women are taking place” and submit reports.