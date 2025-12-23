Oppn GTA sabhasads seek meet with Centre-appointed interlocutor

Darjeeling: Eight elected Opposition Sabhasads of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) submitted a formal letter on December 18 to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Interlocutor appointed by the Government of India to address long-pending issues of the Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai, Dooars and the Gorkha community.

“In the letter, the Sabhasads welcomed the Central government’s decision to appoint an Interlocutor and sought a formal meeting with Singh during his proposed visit to the region. They also requested an opportunity for further discussions in New Delhi. Copies of the letter were sent to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant,” stated Binoy Tamang, Sabhasad, GTA.

Stating that they were writing in their capacity as elected public representatives, the Opposition members said they wished to engage constructively towards finding a permanent and meaningful solution to the issues affecting the region and its people.

The signatories to the letter were Binoy Tamang, Ajoy Lucas Edward, Palden Tamang, Rubendas Pradhan, Jiten Rai, Robert Chhetri, Pratim Subba and Sunny Tamang.

Former Border Security Force Director General and Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh was named as the interlocutor in October to look into the Gorkha impasse.

Opinion is divided regarding the appointment of the Interlocutor. While some hill political outfits have hailed the move, others have labelled it a “mere eyewash and a political bait” just before the West Bengal Assembly elections.