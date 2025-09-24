Oppn demands CBI to probe Zubeen’s death

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding a CBI probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore by drowning last week.

Other opposition parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) have also demanded a CBI probe into Garg’s death, while a person has filed a public interest litigation at Gauhati High Court seeking a court-monitored probe.

In the letter, Saikia appealed for a CBI probe led by a high court judge to aid the Assam CID investigate the sudden demise of Garg. “I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy,” he added.

Along with millions of people in Assam, Saikia, too, demanded justice for Garg. “While the Assam government has initiated a CID probe and formed a Special Investigation Team, the death presents unprecedented challenges that state police cannot adequately address,” he added.