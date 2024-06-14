Oppn criticises Yogi govt over viral letter on UP Police recruitment

Lucknow: The opposition in Uttar Pradesh has found new ammunition to criticise the Yogi Adityanath government, following a recent controversy over a viral letter related to the recruitment process in the Uttar Pradesh Police.



This incident erupted shortly after the opposition’s success in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, a letter suggesting the outsourcing of recruitment in the UP Police went viral, igniting widespread controversy and concern.

The UP Police quickly issued a statement to mitigate the fallout, clarifying that the letter had been issued mistakenly and that there was no plan to outsource police recruitment.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the UP Police stated, “The letter regarding recruitment through outsourcing was issued by mistake and is being canceled. The outsourcing system is already in place for fourth-class employees. Due to an error, the letter was mistakenly issued for ministerial staff instead. No such case is pending at the police department or government level.”

Despite the swift clarification, opposition parties were quick to seize the moment. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi voiced her concerns on Twitter, drawing parallels with the ‘Agneepath’ scheme.