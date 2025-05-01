Oppn claims win in caste census announcement

New Delhi: As the Centre announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census on Wednesday, Opposition parties said it is a victory for their long-standing demand and the BJP has been compelled to bow to the will of the majority.

“Better late than never,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, while former Bihar

chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said the “socialists” have been advocating it for the last 30 years.

“Those who called us casteists for demanding a caste-based census have received a fitting reply. There is still much left to do. We will keep making these Sanghis dance to our agenda,” Yadav said in post in Hindi on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been shying away from implementing this policy of social justice and had “falsely accused the Opposition of dividing society”.

Rahul Gandhi told reporters that he welcomes the government’s “sudden” decision to include caste enumeration in the next census after “11 years of opposing it” but said it should give a timeline for its implementation.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas claimed the government has done a “volte-face” in view of the upcoming Bihar elections.

“Welcome the caste census though it is a reversal looking at the Bihar elections. The PM had said he only recognised four castes -- the poor, youth, women, and farmers!! This volte-face is ok but this nation has been denied of the census which was due in 2021!” he said. Welcoming the

decision, BSP chief Mayawati said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been demanding a caste-based census for long and expressed hope that the BJP-led Centre will implement the decision in a timely manner.

CPI(M)y general secretary MA Baby welcomed the decision but stressed that it should be completed in a time-bound fashion.

“Wholeheartedly welcome the CCPA’s decision to conduct caste enumeration as part of the decadal census. However, the failure to declare its timing is regretted,” he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste-based census as a “100 per cent victory” for the united strength of the PDA (Backwards, Dalits and minorities) and the INDIA Bloc.

Announcing the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on caste enumeration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged that the Opposition parties have used caste survey as a political tool.

He alleged that caste census was not included in all census operations conducted since

Independence as the Congress governments have always opposed it.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party had raised the issue in its resolution on social justice, which was passed in Ahmedabad on April

9, 2025.

He also shared an April 16, 2023 letter of Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he demanded that the decennial census be carried out and a comprehensive caste census be made a part of it.

He said those who called them casteist for demanding caste census have received a fitting reply.

“What we socialists thought about 30 years ago—reservation, caste census, equality, fraternity, secularism, etc.—others start following decades later,” he said.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said they have made the government bow to their demand. “The government had to concede and announce a caste census, this is a victory of the ‘Bahujan’ (majority),” he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya called it a “belated acknowledgement” of the popular demand.

“But the way they are targeting states where caste survey has taken place, making oblique comments of political

motivation, makes their decision suspicious,” Bhattacharya told news agency.

He, however, added that it is nonetheless a “welcome decision”.

“In Bihar, a caste survey has already been done by the consensus of all political parties. The national caste census should follow initiatives taken by states,” he said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.