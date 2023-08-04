Oppn bloc INDIA hails Apex Court relief to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Top leaders of opposition bloc INDIA on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and asserted that the decision reinforced people’s trust in the Indian judiciary and democracy and it will further strengthen the resolve of the alliance to unitedly fight and win against the BJP.



The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Gandhi’s conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

Applauding the stay by the apex court, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a victory of the judiciary.

“I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!” Banerjee tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed his delight through a tweet, in Hindi, ending with the Sanskrit saying: “Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)” and the hashtag “INDIA”, denoting the recently formed coalition of parties opposed to the BJP.

“Honourable Supreme Court’s judgement on Rahul Gandhi ji is commendable. But for this shock, the BJP’s network thriving on slander would have continued with the conspiracy to eject many other opposition leaders from the legislature,” Yadav tweeted.

Banerjee, along with several chief ministers of the INDIA bloc, welcomed the decision stating that it “reinforced the trust in democracy”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the SC stay in the case and said it reinforced trust in the Indian democracy. “I welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court’s intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people’s trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad,” the AAP national convener said in a tweet.