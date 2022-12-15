Oppn Ask Govt To Take Meaningful Steps On Recognising STs

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that instead of adopting a "piecemeal" approach, the government should make a comprehensive list of tribes and take "meaningful steps" towards their inclusion and recognition as Scheduled Tribes.



While speaking in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022', members raised the issues faced by tribes in their respective states, highlighting how their inclusion in the central list will benefit them.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said that in Maharashtra, communities like Lingayats, Maratha Samaj, Dhangar Samaj and Muslims have all demanded inclusion in the list.

"Instead of piecemeal inclusions, I request the government to include the demands made by all communities," the NCP leader said.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposes to insert Narikoravan and Kurivikkara in Part XIV of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 in respect of the State of Tamil Nadu.

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi was of the view that adding communities to the list will not make a difference to their lives if government services fail to reach them.

He claimed that while communities are being added to the list, in reality, "practically" no steps are being taken to change their circumstances.

Raising the issue of Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes in Jammu and Kashmir, the MP said that these nomadic and migratory tribes lack even basic amenities like healthcare and education.