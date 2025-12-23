Oppn alleges illegal trade of codeine cough syrup

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on the second day of the winter session on Monday as Samajwadi Party (SP) members created an uproar over the alleged illegal trade of codeine cough syrup, claiming that hundreds of children had died, a charge strongly denied by the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly rebutted allegations by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, asserting in the Assembly that no such case has come to the notice of the state government so far and asserted that strict action is being taken under the NDPS Act in the case.

Replying to the debate on the issue, the Chief Minister said the state government fought the matter in court and secured a favourable order. He said the court has directed that cases be tried under the NDPS Act and the government has pursued the case with full strength.

Sharing details of the government’s action, CM Yogi said that 79 cases have been registered so far in the matter, naming 225 accused. Of these, 78 accused have been arrested and raids have been conducted on 134 firms. He alleged that whenever the case is examined in depth, links emerge pointing towards leaders or individuals associated with the Samajwadi Party. He claimed that illegal financial transactions were routed through the bank account of an office bearer of the Lohia Vahini. The STF is probing the entire episode, he added.

The Chief Minister said no guilty person would be spared. He also made a remark on the bulldozer action, targeting the Samajwadi Party, and said there was no need to worry as preparations were complete and the action would be taken at the appropriate time.

CM Yogi said no one, whether a child or an adult, can consume such medicines without medical advice. He said cough syrup is taken only on a doctor’s prescription and carries clear instructions, but alleged that Samajwadi Party leaders speak irresponsibly as they have no concern with education.