Opinions may differ, hearts must unite for national interest, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that although different political parties may have different agendas, it is essential for everyone to unite across party lines when it comes to national interest. The Prime Minister also hailed the parliamentarians who presented India's point of view on cross-border terrorism in front of the entire world during the Operation Sindoor outreach and said that the world should open its doors to accept India's stance.

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi said, "The brutal atrocities and massacre in Pahalgam had shocked the entire world. Global attention was drawn towards the terrorists and their handlers. At that time, rising above party interests and prioritising national interest, representatives from most parties and various states undertook international visits." "They went to many countries and, with a united voice, ran a highly successful campaign to expose Pakistan, the sponsor of terrorism, on the global stage," he said, adding, "Today, I want to appreciate all those MPs for this important work done in the national interest. I want to appreciate all the parties, and they created a positive environment in the country." "The world should open its doors to accept India's point of view, and for this it is my privilege to commend our parliamentarians, our political parties," PM Modi added. Stressing on unity in national interest, the Prime Minister said, "I certainly want to say this to the citizens of the country, and also to all political parties, the nation has witnessed the power of unity, has seen what strength a unified voice can carry. So, I urge all Members of Parliament to support and further this spirit from within the House."

Acknowledging the political differences, he said, "Yes, political parties are different, each has its own agenda, its own role. But I fully acknowledge this reality, that while opinions may differ on party interests, hearts must unite for national interest." "With this feeling, many legislations that will give strength to the development journey of the country, to the progress of the country, to the citizens of the country, are proposed in this monsoon session. The House will pass them too after detailed discussion. I wish all the respected MPs the best for excellent debate," the Prime Minister said, concluding his address.