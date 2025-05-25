Opinion trading emerges as India’s skill-driven digital revolution

Our Correspondent

New Delhi: In a digital landscape dominated by instant predictions, a novel ecosystem is transforming how Indians engage with real-world events. Dubbed “opinion trading,” this burgeoning sector merges analytical rigor, strategic foresight, and collective sentiment into a skill-based marketplace, challenging traditional notions of gaming, speculation, and investment.

Platforms like Probo, MPL Opinio and SportsBaazi are pioneering the space, enabling users to predict measurable outcomes—from cricket match results and monsoon patterns to interest rate decisions.

Unlike gambling, users analyse data, track trends, and trade positions peer-to-peer based on their assessment of an event’s probability. Prices fluctuate with market sentiment, allowing participants to profit from timely decisions. For instance, a user buying a Rs 6 position (implying a 60 per cent likelihood of a political party’s victory) could sell it at Rs 8 if sentiment shifts, netting a 33 per cent gain through insight rather than luck.

Skill over chance

Central to this model is its foundation in skill, a distinction validated by a recent IIT Delhi study led by Prof. Amitabha Bagchi. Analysing millions of transactions, researchers identified a clear learning curve: seasoned users consistently outperformed novices, with performance improving through repeated engagement.

The study’s proprietary OpTraS scoring system quantified skill gaps, revealing experts’ mastery in data interpretation and strategic timing.

Global precedent, local innovation

Globally, prediction markets have long been lauded by economists, including Nobel laureates, for aggregating decentralised knowledge. Indian platforms, however, are curating events to ensure verifiable, debate-driven outcomes—eschewing vague or luck-based propositions.

This approach aligns with legal precedents distinguishing skill-based activities from gambling, a critical factor in the sector’s growth. Indian courts have consistently upheld skill-centric platforms as legitimate, enabling a regulatory balance between innovation and consumer protection.

Fostering informed citizenship

Beyond profits, the trend is driving civic and financial literacy. Users engaging with economic indicators, climate trends, or electoral dynamics are incentivised to stay informed, blending critical thinking with real-world stakes.

With 15 million active users and 40 per cent quarterly growth, opinion trading is poised to reshape India’s digital economy. Experts argue that proactive regulation could position India as a global leader, fostering innovation while safeguarding users through transparency and accountability measures.

As platforms expand their event portfolios—from stock market shifts to climate milestones—the sector is evolving into a dynamic intersection of intellect, strategy, and democracy. In an age of information overload, opinion trading isn’t just a market; it’s a testament to the power of collective foresight.