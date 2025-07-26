Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

Drass (Kargil): Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the surgical strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared. "Operation Sindoor was a message to Pakistan as well as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was a deep wound for the entire nation. This time India did not only mourn but showed that the response will be decisive," Gen Dwivedi said at the Kargil War Memorial here.

Addressing a gathering on Vijay Diwas, the chief of army staff said a stern response to the adversary was the new normal established by India. "The faith shown by the countrymen and the free hand given by the government, the Indian Army gave a befitting surgical response. Any power that tries to challenge the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India or harm the people will be given a befitting reply. This is the new normal of India," he said. Gen Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, the army eliminated nine high-value terrorist targets in Pakistan with zero collateral damage. "India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The army targeted the terrorist infrastructure and foiled the other aggressive moves of Pakistan to attain a decisive victory," he said. Dwivedi said Indian gave peace a chance, but Pakistan resorted to cowardice. "The Pakistani action on May 8 and 9 was responded to effectively. Our army air defence stood like an impregnable wall which could not be breached by any missile or drones," he said. He said the Indian Army is on its way to becoming a force to reckon with in the world. "Rudra, all of brigade, is being established for which I gave an approval yesterday. Under this, we will have infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces and unmanned aerial units at one place to provide logistics and combat support," he said.

The army has formed a special strike force Bhairav Light Commando Unit, which is "always ready to surprise the enemy at the border." Dwivedi said, "Every infantry battalion now has a drone platoon. In the artillery, the Shaktiban regiment has been set up, which will be equipped with a drone, counter-drone, and loiter munition. Every regiment will have a composite battery equipped with these things." The army chief said our capability will increase manifold in coming days as we are equipping the army air defence systems with indigenous missiles. Recalling the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the silver jubilee celebrations last year, the military chief said the presence of top leaders shows that it is not only an army day but a festival for the entire nation. "The nation is safe due to the sacrifices made by the heroes at the icy heights. We remember their dedication and determination, and we bow to the brave heroes who laid down their lives so that we can live a peaceful life with dignity," he added.