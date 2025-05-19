Operation Sindoor showcased tri-services synergy: Defence ministry

New Delhi: India's national security architecture has demonstrated the strength of convergence and strategic foresight during Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The operation showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose, it said.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and deeper inside Pakistan.

Under the operation, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Throwing light on Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry said India's action in response to the Pahalgam attack was based on "meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach" which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage.

In the aftermath of the operation, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure.