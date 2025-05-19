Operation Sindoor exposed Pak’s lies on terrorism: Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that indigenously developed BrahMos missiles destroyed Pakistani air bases while its air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused, during Operation Sindoor, which exposed its lies on terrorism to the world.

Addressing a function here, Shah said while surgical strikes and the airstrike in the past were limited to the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), India penetrated 100 km inside Pakistan’s border under Operation Sindoor and eliminated terrorists and their hubs.

“As our indigenously developed BrahMos (supersonic cruise missile system) worked to destroy Pakistan’s air bases, its own air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused. “Our Air Force carried out precise attacks and inflicted heavy damage on many places in Pakistan which were considered impregnable. Operation Sindoor will be written in golden letters when the history is written on the border safety,” he said. Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The operations destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.

“Pakistan used to tell the whole world that no terrorist activity happens there and accuse India of making false complaints. But, terrorists were finished with missiles under ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Pakistan was exposed to the world,” Shah said.