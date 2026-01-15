Operation Sindoor a defining demonstration of India’s resolve, restraint: Army chief

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was a “defining demonstration” of India’s resolve and restraint, and a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of the country’s armed forces and the youth alike.

The operation was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7 last year, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Addressing a gathering of cadets at the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Republic Day Camp here, General Dwivedi said, “Operation Sindoor was a defining demonstration of India’s resolve and restraint, a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of our armed forces, and our youth alike.”

A day earlier, he sent a firm message to Pakistan, saying Operation Sindoor “remains ongoing and any misadventure by the adversary will be resolutely responded to”.

On January 13, the Indian Army held its annual press conference, where the Army chief said the decisive operation helped in resetting strategic assumptions as the Indian military struck

deep to dismantle terror infrastructure, puncturing Islamabad’s “long standing nuclear rhetoric”.

At the event on Wednesday, the Army chief recalled the contribution of the NCC during the decisive military action last May.

During the operation, over 75,000 NCC cadets volunteered across the country, working tirelessly in civil defence, hospital management, disaster relief and community services, the Army chief said.