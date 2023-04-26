Operation Kaveri 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far

Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country.

The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data.

Under its evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan.

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated by the Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

Hours later, the first C130J heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF landed at Port Sudan to bring back more Indians. It was followed by evacuation by another C130J.

According to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135.

“A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan.

#OperationKaveri moving steadily forward,” he tweeted.

India has set up a control room in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has reached Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission.

From Jeddah, India is set to bring back the Indians home in military transport aircraft of the IAF.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead