‘Operation Conviction’ launched in UP to expedite punishment for heinous crimes

: In a determined effort to bring swift justice to criminals involved in heinous crimes, Uttar Pradesh has initiated “Operation Conviction.” This operation, a joint collaboration between the Police and Prosecution Department, aims to expedite the legal process and ensure stringent punishments for offenders involved in crimes such as POCSO Act violations, rape, murder, robbery, dacoity, conversion, and cow slaughter.

DGP Vijay Kumar, Director General of Police, has issued instructions to all police commissionerates and districts to identify 20 cases from each category. These selected cases will undergo a time-bound investigation, after which a chargesheet will be filed in court. Furthermore, within three days of framing charges, the trial process will commence, with a target to complete it within 30 days.

“After the chargesheet is filed in such cases, charges will be framed within three days, and the trial will be concluded within 30 days… The district police chief will monitor these cases and hold meetings with monitoring cells. They will try to get the cases tried in fast-track courts on a day-to-day basis in coordination with the district judge,” Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijaya Kumar said.

Key personnel, including the in-charge of the relevant police station, as well as commissioners and district heads, bear the responsibility of promptly presenting witnesses and evidence in court. DGP Vijay Kumar emphasised the need to establish seamless coordination with the District Judge to expedite the hearing process in identified cases, ensuring that fast-track courts prioritise these cases for daily hearings. A monitoring cell will also be constituted in the office of every police commissioner or district police chief for monitoring of cases identified. This cell will be headed by a gazetted officer who will ensure speedy trial of cases identified under ‘Operation Conviction’. This cell will monitor the daily progress of cases.

A web portal is also being developed for the weekly review of the cases identified so that senior police officials at the DGP office in the state capital can also monitor the progress of these cases.