Operation Brahma: India steps up humanitarian assistance in Myanmar

New Delhi: The Indian Army has successfully set up a fully functional 200-bed Field Hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar, as part of Operation Brahma, a comprehensive humanitarian assistance initiative.

The facility, staffed by 118 medical personnel, was rapidly deployed using two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift transport aircraft. Equipped to provide advanced surgical procedures and inpatient care, the hospital became operational swiftly, reflecting India’s commitment to addressing urgent medical needs in the region.

On Tuesday, Myo Aung, the Chief Minister of Mandalay, inspected the facility to assess its capabilities. The hospital has already demonstrated a significant impact, treating 104 casualties and performing two life-saving surgeries since its activation. The efficiency of the medical setup drew an unannounced visit from Lt Gen Aung, the senior official overseeing relief operations in Mandalay Division, who lauded the Indian Army’s organized efforts and India’s timely support during Myanmar’s ongoing crisis.

Concurrently, the Indian Air Force reinforced relief operations with a C-130 Hercules aircraft delivering critical supplies, including medical kits, potable water, and power generators, to Mandalay.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy bolstered aid delivery through maritime channels. INS Satpura and INS Savitri, two naval vessels, arrived in Yangon on March 31, transporting approximately 40 tons of relief materials. This was followed by the arrival of INS Karmuk and LCU 52 on April 1, which carried an additional 30 tons of essential supplies. In a major logistical push, INS Gharial departed Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning laden with 440 tons of aid, comprising rice, edible oil, and vital pharmaceuticals, and is expected to reach Myanmar shortly.

India’s multi-pronged response—spanning airlifted medical infrastructure, aerial supply missions, and large-scale naval deployments—highlights its role as a first responder in regional crises.