'Open heart surgery at Ambala Cantt Civil Hosp soon'

Chandigarh: For the first time, the facility of open-heart surgery will be operational soon at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Apart from this, the facility of PAT-scan (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) will also be started for the convenience of cancer patients in Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.



This information was given by Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij while presiding over a review meeting with the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department here Thursday.

While directing the officers, he said that tenders should be invited soon for the PET-scan so that this facility could be started at the earliest.

According to Vij, almost 11,000 stents have been implanted in cardiac patients at the civil hospital at

Ambala Cantonment in the last three years, which is a record in itself.