Op Sindoor testament to tri-services synergy: CDS

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor was a testament to the tri-services synergy and there is a need to continue the reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet the evolving security challenges, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has said.

In an address at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, the top military officer, without elaborating, also talked about a roadmap for theatre commands to enhance joint capability.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint logistics and integration, the Chief of Defence Staff released the ‘Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics’, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

This primer marks a step forward in modernising the logistics systems, ensuring that the armed forces are always equipped and prepared for any challenge, it said.

It highlights core areas of logistics integration, digitisation, common provisioning and procurement and integration with national logistics framework, the ministry said in a statement.

The document is aimed at enhancing tri-services logistics coordination, improving efficiency, and ensuring greater organisational effectiveness across the armed forces.

In his remarks, Gen Chauhan also highlighted the transformative changes being pursued in the military to deal with changes in the technology-driven modern warfare.

The Chief of Defence Staff shared strategic perspectives on jointness and integration in the armed forces, and highlighted key takeaways for shaping the future roadmap of integrated operations.

Gen Chauhan’s remarks assume significance as the government looks to implement the theaterisation plan.

Operation Sindoor was unlike any conventional mission: Army chief

Meanwhile, in remarks made separately, Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi likened Operation Sindoor to a game of chess, where each move by the enemy was uncertain, and said that though the “test match stopped on the fourth day”, it could have stretched for months. He was speaking at IIT-Madras on August 4, with the Army sharing the video over the weekend.

Calling the operation a “new normal” and part of a “grey zone” — short of full-scale conventional war — the Army chief stressed the importance of narrative management. “Victory is in mind,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s public perception was shaped by its Army chief’s promotion to Field Marshal.

Without naming a country, he warned that “next time, it may be much more” and possibly with outside support. He said India faces a “two-and-a-half front” challenge, with land remaining the “currency of victory”.

During Operation Sindoor, ground forces executed precision strikes on April 25, destroying seven of nine planned targets, including terror camps in Pakistan’s heartland — a first. “They did not expect the heartland to be hit,” he said, adding that India was prepared for blowback.

He credited political clarity and a “free hand” for boosting troop morale, allowing commanders to “act as per their wisdom”. The battle also played out in the information domain, with strategic messaging such as “justice done” resonating widely online.

Gen. Dwivedi noted that globally, 56 conflicts involving 92 countries are ongoing, and India’s two active borders require preparedness for multi-domain, five-generation warfare. He called for technology to reach the soldier level, envisioning “an eagle on the arm” — a drone for every soldier.

“This is the age of acceleration and transformation,” he said, urging a whole-of-nation approach to enforce peace through strength, synergy, and sovereignty.