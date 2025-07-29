'Op Sindoor symbol of intel failure': Akhilesh Yadav slams govt over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the launch of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack was a "symbol of the government's intelligence failure". Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, he raised questions on India ending the conflict with Pakistan abruptly and asked "under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?". The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that India's foreign policy has "completely collapsed" and called China a "monster" that will "gobble up our land and market".

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” Yadav said, adding said the tragic incident should never have happened. The "lapse" has cost precious lives and exposed vulnerabilities in the country's border strategy, he said. "The launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is a symbol of the government's intelligence failure," he said.