Op Sindoor still underway, refrain from raising ‘unwanted’ questions: BJP to Oppn

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress and other Opposition parties, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that Operation Sindoor is still going on and it has been stopped only temporarily, asking them to refrain from raising “unnecessary and unwarranted” questions on the issue.

Talking to reporters, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government has not used the word “ceasefire” anywhere and has clearly stated that the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be settled through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

The government believes that there is no possibility of any mediation on this issue, he said.

“Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically stated the new policy of the government of India on terror that (says) terror and talks can’t go together, water and blood can’t flow simultaneously,” Trivedi pointed out.

“He (PM Modi) has emphatically made it very clear that any act of terror will be responded with full throttle and appropriate, befitting and aggressive response. Now this the new normal of India’s policy on terror,” he said.

“Hence, they (Congress and other Opposition parties) should refrain from making unnecessary and unwarranted comments on this issue as Operation Sindoor is still not over,” the BJP spokesperson said. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces have shown exceptional valour and highly precise competency, he said.

“The entire world is acknowledging the grand success of our armed forces,” he added.