‘Op Sindoor showed Navy’s combat readiness’

Pune: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the Indian Navy’s constant readiness, with swift deployment, weapon firings and aggressive manoeuvring after the Pahalgam attack, keeping Pakistan’s fleet within its harbours.

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India can play that role, and the Indian Navy’s actions at sea embody this responsibility,” Admiral Tripathi said.

He was delivering the Admiral JG Nadkarni Memorial Lecture, on the topic ‘Indian Navy - Navigating Amidst Ongoing Flux of Geopolitics, Technology & Tactics’, organised by Navy Foundation Pune Chapter.

“The Indian Navy is known for its combat readiness and we always prepare for battle, even if it was far and few in between. But what has changed now? Today, conflicts are happening without notice, heralding a constant readiness paradigm to our posture and preparedness. Operation Sindoor is a classic example in this regard,” Admiral Tripathi said.

“This operation demonstrated the Navy’s constant readiness posture, wherein the swift deployment of our platforms, conduct of multiple weapon firings within 96 hours of the dastardly Pahalgam attack, aggressive manoeuvring, and pressure of the presence of the carrier battle group in the northern Indian Sea ensured that the Pakistan Navy remained close to their coast or within their harbours,” he said.

The state of preparedness displayed by the Indian Navy sent a clear message about the country’s capability to protect its interests as well as deliver an overwhelming force from the sea, if required, he added.

India launched the Operation Sindoor military operation in May this year after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, in which 26 persons were killed.

The Navy chief said that today, even non-state actors and groups are unleashing violence and firepower that were earlier associated only with states.