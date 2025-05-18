Op Sindoor reflects PM’s firm resolve, India’s strength, unity, tech superiority globally: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hailed the resounding success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, describing it as a shining example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm political will and India’s growing stature on the global stage. He said the operation underscored the nation’s military strength, national unity, and technological superiority, sending a strong message to the world. CM Yadav was addressing a massive gathering during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held in Berasia, Bhopal district, organised in honour of the Indian Armed Forces. The CM said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is emerging as a new global power in the current era. “The designs of terrorism have been crushed by our forces. Today, no force can stop India’s progress,” he said. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens across age groups, communities, and backgrounds. Streets were adorned with tricolours, and chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ filled the air, reflecting the patriotic spirit of the occasion. “Through Operation Sindoor, our Army, Air Force, and Navy gave a decisive reply to the enemies of the nation in just four days. They achieved what many thought would take weeks. The world has now seen India’s capability and unity under PM Modi’s leadership,” the CM said.

He further added that the campaign not only crushed the designs of terrorism but also isolated Pakistan diplomatically. “Only Turkey and Azerbaijan stood by Pakistan. Today, the people of India have started boycotting Turkish products, and a similar response awaits Azerbaijan,” the Chief Minister remarked. Yadav reaffirmed that the government, both at the Centre and in the state, is committed to national security and public welfare, with unwavering support for the armed forces. The event was attended by Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, MLA Vishnu Khatri and public representatives. The Yatra is part of a broader state-wide campaign to honour the armed forces and promote patriotic unity at all levels—from village panchayats to district headquarters.

