‘Op Sindoor reflects PM’s firm political will, precise intelligence of agencies’

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah opened the upgraded Multi Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block in New Delhi today. The new MAC, which is meant to act as India’s central fusion platform for intelligence, is a significant development toward enhancing national security coordination among intelligence, defence, and enforcement agencies.

In his address to the audience, Amit Shah greeted the inauguration as a milestone occasion, saying the new MAC would facilitate a cohesive and integrated platform for synergising the functioning of all national security organisations to meet the complex, interconnected challenges of terrorism, extremism, organised crime, and cyberattacks of today.

Highlighting recent national security successes, Shah cited ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a “unique symbol” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will, precise intelligence, and the “infallible strike capability” of India’s three armed forces. He commended the exceptional coordination between the military, Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence services that made the operation successful.

Shah also mentioned the recent anti-Naxal operation in the Karregattalu Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, conducted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as another testament to enhanced joint operational planning and sharing of intelligence.

The Home Minister complimented the technical inputs integrated into the new MAC, such as in-built artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) facilities for analysing large datasets of intelligence, as well as Geographic Information System (GIS) services for hotspot and timeline mapping. He emphasised the need to include other databases of other central agencies to squeeze the maximum analytical power of the new system.

Completed at a cost in excess of Rs 500 crore, the enhanced MAC network now provides strong and secure connectivity all over the country, including India’s distant island regions, insurgency-hit areas, and high-altitude areas. The system facilitates last-mile integration right down to district-level superintendents of police, allowing real-time, cross-agency information sharing.

The MAC, which was set up in 2001 within the Intelligence Bureau, has now finally completed a complete qualitative and quantitative makeover. Amit Shah has personally overseen the ongoing technological upgradation of the centre, making it a cornerstone of India’s counterterrorism and internal security policy.