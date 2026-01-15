Op Sindoor not fully over yet: Rajnath

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Operation Sindoor is not yet over, emphasising that India’s efforts toward achieving peace will persist until the mindset that fuels terrorism is eradicated.

“Through Operation Sindoor, India has not only demonstrated its military strength but also its national character,” Singh said in his address at the Shaurya Sandhay event on Thursday evening at the SMS stadium in Jaipur.

He explained that during Operation Sindoor, the actions taken against terrorists were carried out with careful consideration and a commitment to humanitarian values.

He said that Operation Sindoor emerged as a balanced military response amidst the uncertainties prevailing worldwide, and it will be remembered in history as a symbol of India’s courage, strength, restraint and national character.

“Because of this approach, Operation Sindoor will be remembered in India’s history not merely as a military operation but as a symbol of courage and balance,” he said.