‘Op Sindoor injects fear in minds of terrorists’

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India’s Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives and succeeded in “injecting fear” in the minds of terrorists.

He was addressing a gathering at an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.

Singh released a curated collection of 51 speeches by President Droupadi Murmu delivered by her during her second year in office. In his address, Singh lauded Murmu and said he considered this book -- ‘Wings to Our Hopes, Volume 2’ -- a “document for scripting India’s future”.