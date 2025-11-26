Op Sindoor: 19 CISF personnel awarded DG’s Disc for courage

New Delhi: Nineteen CISF personnel deployed at the Uri Hydroelectric Power Project along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the Director General’s Disc for displaying exceptional courage and saving the lives of 250 civilians during Operation Sindoor. The honour, conferred by CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, recognises their bravery during intense Pakistani shelling on the night of May 6–7.

According to a statement, the personnel carried out door-to-door evacuation of civilians, including women, children, NHPC staff members and their families, as heavy shelling targeted areas around the power project. Despite repeated explosions landing dangerously close to the premises, the troops continued their rescue efforts with “promptness and fearlessness,” ensuring no loss of civilian life.

The CISF provides counter-terror security to UHEP-I and UHEP-II, situated on the Jhelum River in Baramulla district, directly along the India–Pakistan LoC. During the shelling, the personnel reinforced bunkers, kept communication lines operational through POLNET and satellite systems, and provided immediate medical support to those in distress.

The force stated that its teams neutralised “hostile” drones attempting to target Indian installations. They secured armoury stockpiles by swiftly redistributing weapons to prevent potential destruction, further strengthening the project’s defences during the crisis. Officials said the vigilance of the personnel ensured the safety of critical national assets at a time when India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The 19 awardees include Commanding Officer Ravi Yadav, Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh, Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh, Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma, Ram Lal and Gurjit Singh, and Constables Sushil V Kamble, Razique Rafique, Ravindra Wankhede, Tridev Chakma, Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, Mahesh Kumar and Sandenaboina Raju.