‘Op Samay Palan’ by ECR

Regular action is taken by East Central Railway against those who stop trains by chain pulling illegally without sufficient reason. In the same sequence, such people are being closely monitored by the security forces of East Central Railway under Operation ‘Samay Palan’ so that trains are not delayed unnecessarily. In this special drive, 67 people were detained for chain pulling without proper reason in various railway sections of East Central Railway for two days on March 13 and 14 by a RPF team. Action was taken against these people under Section 141 of the Railway Act