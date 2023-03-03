Op ‘Samay Palan’ by ECR

HAJIPUR: The East Central Railway has been taking regular action against those who stop trains by chain pulling without any reason.

In this sequence, strict vigil is being kept on such people by the security forces of East Central Railway under Operation ‘Samay Palan’ so that trains are not delayed unnecessarily.

In this special drive, on March 2, 50 people were detained by Railway Protection Force for chain pulling without proper reason in different sections of East Central Railway in a single day. Action was taken against these people under Section 141 of Railway Act.