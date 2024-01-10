Only winnable seats will be given to Cong, says Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav outlined a dynamic approach to seat allocation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying that the Congress would be assigned seats based on the strength and potential success of its candidates.

Addressing party members at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav underlined that winnability would be the paramount criterion in the distribution of tickets.

He declared that the Congress party, a key ally in the political arena, would be assigned seats based on the intrinsic strength and potential success of its candidates in each constituency.

“We will give them those seats where the Congress is sure of winning,” Akhilesh Yadav told his supporters in the meeting.

In line with this thinking the national president of Samajwadi Party threw hints about fielding sitting MLAs in the Lok Sabha elections.