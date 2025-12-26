Only those with sacrifice and renunciation shape history: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: At the Kirtan Samagam held on Friday to mark Veer Bal Diwas and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “History is shaped only by those who embody sacrifice and renunciation.” He said the legacy of the Sikh Gurus, who gave everything for faith, nation, and humanity, continues to guide India’s path of progress. A Shabad Path and Kirtan Samagam were organised at the Chief Minister’s residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. The Chief Minister began the programme by bowing before the Guru Granth Sahib. He then listened to Shabad Kirtan and accounts of the immortal sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, honoured the children who recited the Kirtan with turbans and awards, and released a booklet titled “Chhote Sahibzade.”

He said, “Observing the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas, Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh, and Baba Fateh Singh as Veer Bal Diwas is a tribute to their supreme sacrifice for faith and the nation.” He thanked the Prime Minister for giving national recognition to this day, reflecting the sentiments of the Sikh community across the country. The Chief Minister described the history of the Sikh Gurus as a unique blend of devotion and strength, noting that Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread his message across the length and breadth of India, while Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji set enduring examples through their sacrifices and commitments. During the Kirtan Samagam, the Chief Minister paid homage to the ideals, sacrifices, and dedication of the Sikh Gurus. He noted that this year marks the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and recalled his participation in several commemorative events. He also described it as a special coincidence that, while marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at his residence, he had the privilege of announcing December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

The Chief Minister said, “Veer Bal Diwas is now being observed in schools, colleges, and offices across the country, and the stories of the Sahibzadas have been included in the curriculum to inspire the younger generation with the values of sacrifice and selflessness.” He highlighted the Sikh tradition of langar as a powerful symbol of social harmony, transcending caste and religion, and said Guru Gobind Singh Ji worked tirelessly to unite society. Paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, Mata Gujri Devi, and the Sahibzadas Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the Chief Minister said that Veer Bal Diwas is a source of inspiration for India’s youth. He assured full support from the double-engine government for events marking the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The programme concluded with the recitation of Anand Sahib and Ardaas, after which the Chief Minister joined Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Aseem Arun in the langar.