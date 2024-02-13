Only some people benefitting from ‘system’, others paying GST, dying of hunger: Rahul

SURGUJA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that only some people were benefitting from the “system” in the country while all the others were paying taxes and dying of hunger.



If the people raise voice against anything, they have to face action by the ED, CBI and the I-T department, Gandhi said addressing a gathering at Ramgarh chowk in Udaipur area of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district as part of his ‘Bharata Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

He claimed that violence was happening and hatred was being spread because injustice was being meted out to the people in the country round-the clock.

Perhaps, it has been happening so much that people are not even able to realise it. It has become like a habit, Gandhi said.

“You (people) must ask yourself a question to yourself thrice a day about how much money you are getting from the country’s fund each day. How much return you are getting after your day-long struggle and efforts. In 10 days, you will come to know that you are being ditched by a system and the PM is at its helm,” he alleged.

“In that system, there is no person from the 73 per cent population, comprising the backward classes, Dalits and tribals, and the poor from the general category. In that system, 100-200...1000-2000 are being benefited and the rest of the people are just watching, dying of hunger and paying GST,” Gandhi claimed.

He said therefore the word ‘Nyay’ (justice) was added to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader asked a man from the gathering to board his vehicle and explained how people are allegedly bearing the brunt of the “system”.

Suppose this person goes to a market and 2-3 people decide to steal his wallet, what will be the first task? he said.

“The first person (thief) will divert his attention. In this way you are being misled. Then the other person comes and steals the wallet. GST and demonetisation are the same (act). At last, if you make noise, the third person (thief) slaps you twice. If you are a small shopkeeper and express disagreement, then the CBI, I-T and ED will come,” Gandhi claimed.