Only one Pak citizen stays in Assam: CM

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said only one Pakistani national stays in the state after being married to a citizen of Tinsukia district.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma said the state government has already contacted the Centre seeking clarification of the foreign national’s status on the backdrop of the recent development.

“We have only one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia district and she is married to a local person. She is the only Pakistani citizen in Assam and has applied for a long-term Visa.

“We have requested the Government of India to clarify whether she should be sent back or not,” the CM said.