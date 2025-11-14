Only one in 3 adults with diabetes receive treatment in SE Asia: WHO

New Delhi: WHO South-East Asia Officer-in-Charge Dr Catharina Boehme on Thursday highlighted the need for equitable, age-responsive approaches to diabetes prevention, diagnosis and management across the life course.

On the eve of World Diabetes Day, she said diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease, remains a significant challenge in South-East Asia, with over 279 million adults living with diabetes - one-third of the global burden - and a high number of undiagnosed, untreated, or poorly controlled cases, Boehme said in a statement.

“Only one in three adults with diabetes receives treatment across our region, and less than 15% have their blood glucose levels adequately controlled,” she said.

Dr Boehme called upon governments, non-governmental organisations, health professionals and communities in the region to reaffirm their commitment and redouble efforts to address the burden of diabetes across all life stages.

The disease can lead to life-threatening damage to the heart, kidneys, nerves, and eyes if diagnosed late or managed poorly.

This year, World Diabetes Day is being marked with the theme ‘Diabetes across life stages,’ recognising that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care and supportive environments and policies that promote health, dignity and self-management.

“We highlight the need for equitable, age-responsive approaches to diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management across the life course,” Boehme said.

Children with diabetes need timely and tailored care at home and school to help them grow, learn and thrive.

Managing diabetes during pregnancy supports the health and future of both mother and baby, while older adults need ongoing support and knowledge to manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications, Boehme said.

While type 1 diabetes, which typically begins in childhood and adolescence, cannot currently be prevented, it can be managed.

The risk of type 2 diabetes can be reduced by a healthy lifestyle of physical activity, a balanced diet, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol, she explained.

Medication and a healthy lifestyle can also help avoid complications in those already diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, she stated.

“Our region has responded to this significant challenge through collective commitments and actions,” Boehme said.

In 2023, our Member States adopted the regional resolution ‘SEAHEARTS: Accelerating prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases,’ to promote diabetes coverage and control through the implementation of the WHO HEARTS technical package in primary health care.

In 2024, the endorsement of the ‘Colombo Call for Action for strengthening prevention and control of diabetes in WHO SE Asia Region’ provided a set of practical and feasible catalytic actions to reduce the risks of diabetes and ensure that all people diagnosed have access to quality treatment and care, she informed.