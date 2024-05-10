Only Modi can reclaim PoK, says ex-CM Khattar

chandigarh: With election fervor reaching new heights, BJP’s stalwart Manohar Lal Khattar made a compelling pledge at the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Rania, asserting that only the Modi government can reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) for India.



Addressing the enthusiastic crowd gathered in support of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, Khattar emphasized that the unity of India is safeguarded by the Modi government, contrasting it with the Congress’s divisive tactics. Highlighting the historic abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Khattar credited the decisive action to the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He underscored that this move has transformed the landscape of Kashmir, akin to the peaceful environment in Haryana. Reflecting on the achievements of the Modi government, Khattar hailed the abolition of archaic laws like triple talaq and the construction of the Ram temple. He attributed these accomplishments to Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership and commitment to the welfare of the people. Asserting the momentum of the NDA, Khattar stressed the need to secure 400 seats in the upcoming elections, pointing out the Congress’s apprehension over Modi’s unprecedented achievements in just a decade.