'Only mainstream leader to be persecuted by ruling party': Engineer Rashid rebuffs 'BJP proxy' tag

Baramulla: Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has strongly dismissed allegations that he serves as a proxy for the BJP and asserted that his electoral success in the general elections was a reflection of the public's sentiments against the Modi government's 'Naya Kashmir' initiative.



In an interview with PTI videos, Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, said those labelling him as a BJP proxy should be "ashamed of themselves," as he considers himself the only mainstream leader to have faced persecution from the ruling party.

Rashid also criticised former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming both failed the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government in August 2019.

"The people who accuse me of being a BJP proxy should feel ashamed. I am the only one who was victimised by the BJP. While Omar and Mehbooba were kept in SKICC for several months during the abrogation, I was the only MLA jailed in Tihar," he said.

"He (Abdullah) could neither become (Mahatma) Gandhi nor Subash Chandra Bose and same way Mehbooba neither became (queen) Razia Sultan nor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar. They are puppets, rubber stamps..." Rashid, who defeated Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seats by over two lakh votes, said.

Arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges related to terror funding, Rashid was granted interim bail on September 10 to campaign for the candidates of his Awami Itehad Party until October 2.

The Lok Sabha MP expressed pride in the resilience of the Kashmiri people, emphasising that they are not beggars in need of mercy.

Talking about his victory, he said, "It was a vote for the work I did in Langate, and also for the sentiment I represented on their behalf inside the assembly," he explained.

He criticised the central government's actions, particularly the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, saying, "It was a vote against the atrocities that Narendra Modi inflicted on me and every Kashmiri."

He asserted that the people's commitment to their rights and identity remains strong, making it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Naya Kashmir" is not acceptable to them.

Expressing frustration over the Centre's actions and questioning its motives, Rashid said, "Was the central government afraid of me? I have endured personal hardships and have been separated from my family for years. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has a history of aligning with the BJP, and Mehbooba’s party has acted as a launch pad for BJP policies."

He lamented that the BJP has achieved its goals, including the abrogation of Article 370, and warned that any collaboration with the central government could lead to further losses for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeting Abdullah, Rashid said, "While Omar plays golf and enjoys holidays abroad, he has never called for a peaceful protest against the abrogation of Article 370."

He also criticised the former chief ministers for their participation in rallies for leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing corruption charges, but remained silent on the plight of Kashmiris incarcerated within and outside the region.

"I am heartbroken as I witness the suffering of my fellow Kashmiris. The likes of Altaf Fantosh have died in Tihar jail, and the situation has been dire for many others," he said.

Rashid referred to Abdullah as the "Prince of Gupkar," suggesting that the leader of the 'Gupkar alliance' was disconnected from the ground realities faced by the people.

With a political career spanning over a decade, including significant time spent in jail, Rashid asserted his readiness to account for his actions and urged those who have misled the people of Kashmir to take responsibility for the ongoing struggles faced by the community.

He said by reflecting on the need for genuine political change "real politicians bring about positive change. If you find yourself in Tihar, it should not be seen as a weakness but a strength, as it shows that despite the odds, people continue to support you."

Rashid emphasised the importance of standing up to a system that he claims has consistently let the people of Jammu and Kashmir down.

"Obviously, you have to get up (and protest) against the system which has bulldozed your rights," he said.

Rashid reflected on the support he has received from the public despite the challenges posed by state machinery and institutional opposition.

"If I was in Tihar, it would be my strength because, despite all this, people voted for me," he noted.

"Nobody can suppress the people, and nobody can go and check whom they vote for. At least that much legitimacy in the system is still there," he said.

He urged the public to remember their responsibilities while fighting for their rights.

"I asked people that while seeking your rights, you should not forget your duties," he said, highlighting his commitment to integrity in governance.

"I was the only man who did not promise fake (free) electricity in my manifesto. I want to make people morally emboldened; their character should be displayed."