Only Mahayuti will burst crackers after Diwali, says Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali, signalling the certainty of winning the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering at home turf Thane on Sunday late night, Shinde also paid rich tributes to his mentor, Anand Dighe, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, emphasising that Sena led by him continues to uphold their teachings and principles.

“Do you want all the schemes and programs started by the Yuti government to continue?” Shinde asked the audience which responded with affirmation.

The ruling ‘Mahayuti’ or grand alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faces stiff Opposition from Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress in the Assembly polls, due in October-November. Referring to political opponents, Shinde said, “Let them go to gallis (alleys) or Delhi, don’t give them any importance. We will continue our work.”

He also mentioned his decision to field Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency in recent elections, a move that some had opposed. Mhaske won the seat. Shinde outlined the various schemes his government has launched to ensure every family in Maharashtra is happy. “Maharashtra is the first state to offer apprenticeships to educated youth and financial assistance for higher education,” Chief Minister Shinde added.