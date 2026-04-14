Only Cong can defeat BJP: Rahul

Raiganj/Malda: Launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Trinamool Congress government, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused both of widespread corruption while campaigning across West Bengal on Monday.



Addressing rallies in Raiganj, Malda, and Murshidabad, Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led Centre has withheld ₹2 lakh crore meant for Bengal and slashed MGNREGA funds. He contended that the TMC government, equally complicit in corruption, has become instrumental in paving BJP’s path to victory in the state.

Citing the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, Gandhi highlighted that ₹8,500 crore remains unreturned to nearly 49 lakh investors. He also accused the TMC syndicate of involvement in coal smuggling, illegal mining, and extortion rackets.

Asserting that only Congress can defeat the BJP, Gandhi outlined party guarantees, ₹2,000 monthly assistance for women, ₹10 lakh health insurance per family, free education for students, and ₹15,000 annual support for farmers with 200 free electricity units.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Attacking the state government’s track record, Gandhi pointed out that despite promising 5 lakh jobs in 2021, the TMC has overseen industrial shutdowns, leaving 84 lakh youth demanding unemployment benefits. Referencing the RG Kar Medical College case, he questioned women’s safety under TMC rule.

On the India-US trade agreement, Gandhi took an aggressive stance, describing Modi as a “traitor” for compromising India’s interests. He warned the deal would devastate farmers and small businesses, and alleged that India must now seek US permission to purchase oil from Russia and Iran.

Gandhi claimed Modi signed the agreement under pressure from the “Epstein Files” and the Adani legal case in the US.