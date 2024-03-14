Only characters have changed, BJP-JJP alliance remains the same: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a poetic attack on the BJP government, saying while characters would change, the drama would remain the same.

He said the BJP can keep changing the CM, the Congress would change the government itself.

Attacking the BJP over its attempt to mislead the people of Haryana by changing the Chief Minister, Hooda said- “Maloom tha Sabko, ek din bewafa yaar badlenge. Natak wahi rahega, sirf kirdaar badlenge” (Everyone knew that one day the unfaithful friend will change, the drama will remain the same, only the characters will change.

Commenting on the breaking up of the BJP-JJP alliance in the Assembly today during the trust vote moved by the new Chief Minister, he said the present government has completely lost the trust of the public, hence it has no right to remain in power. BJP should impose President's rule in Haryana and conduct Assembly elections.

Talking to mediapersons, Hooda said BJP has accepted its defeat by removing the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, just before the elections.

“BJP itself has admitted that the government running Haryana for the last 9 and a half years had no achievements to show in the elections,” he said.

“Therefore, now the party had to create a plan to change the form of the government and break the alliance,” he stated.