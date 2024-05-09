Only BSP can give clean government: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati, while campaigning for her party’s candidates in Kannauj, from where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting election, and adjacent constituencies, reiterated BSP’s commitment to clean politics by highlighting its stance on electoral bonds.



Addressing a joint election meeting in Kannauj, Farrukhabad, and Etawah, Mayawati emphasised BSP’s financial transparency, contrasting it with allegations against BJP and Congress regarding electoral bonds. She underscored the Supreme Court’s affirmation that BSP operates solely on contributions from its workers and candidates, disavowing reliance on wealthy donors. Taking aim at BJP, Congress, and SP, Mayawati accused them of failing to address the concerns of marginalised communities. She criticised the BJP for exacerbating the plight of dalits, minorities, and other disadvantaged groups.

Mayawati asserted BSP’s inclusive agenda, promising equitable treatment for all sections of society under the principle of Sarvajan Hitay-Sarvajan Sukhaya. She highlighted BSP’s track record in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that other state governments have emulated its welfare initiatives. Denouncing BJP’s governance as deceptive, Mayawati rebuffed their assurances of prosperity, labeling them as empty promises.