Only 6.7% court infra at district level female-friendly, says CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said the fact that only 6.7 per cent court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly needs



to be changed.

Speaking at the National Conference of the District Judiciary, Chandrachud said it should be ensured that courts provide a safe and accommodating environment for all members of the society.

“We must, without any question, change the fact that only 6.7 per cent of our court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly. Is this acceptable today in a nation where at the basic level of recruitment in some states over 60 or 70 per cent of the recruits are women? Our focus areas are on increasing accessibility measures which can be understood by carrying out infrastructural audits, opening in-court medical facilities, creches and technological projects like e-seva Kendras and video conferencing devices. These endeavours aim to increase access to justice,” he said.

“Axiomatically, we must also ensure that our courts provide a safe and accommodating environment for all members of our society, particularly for groups such as women and other vulnerable groups such as persons with disability, members of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and people across the socio-economic landscape,” the CJI said.

Chandrachud said that with the increasing number of women coming into the judiciary, the biases which we may unwittingly have towards our colleagues at the bar and the bench must be confronted.

He also disclosed that at the recently-concluded first-ever National Lok Adalat, almost 1,000 cases were disposed of amicably within five working days.

The two-day function was organised by the

Supreme Court.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered the valedictory address and also unveiled the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court, a statement issued by the Apex court

said on Friday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Justice Surya Kant also addressed

the gathering.