Online transfer drive: Haryana set to roll out Phase-2

Chandigarh: The Haryana government is set to roll out Phase-2 of its Online Transfer Drive under the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP), 2025, covering 271 cadres across 29 departments and boards. The move aims to ensure transparency and efficiency in employee transfers.

Ahead of the drive, departments have begun preliminary updation of data of all regular employees on the Intra Haryana Portal. A government spokesperson said employees must log in to their accounts and verify personal and service-related details recorded in departmental databases.

Officials stressed that any missing or incorrect information should be immediately reported to the designated authority or checker mentioned on the portal. Employees are required to submit relevant supporting documents for verification, as accurate data is crucial for determining length of service in a unit, merit points and eligibility under the policy.

Documents that may be required include court orders, death certificates, UDID certificates and medical certificates issued by recognised medical boards or institutions such as AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, PGI Rohtak, or government medical colleges in Haryana, Delhi or Chandigarh.

Employees have been advised to carefully study the provisions of MOTP 2025 and its amendments and ensure their profiles are verified and updated by February 20.