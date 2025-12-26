Online property tax payment facility available in 53 urban local bodies across the state

Raipur: In order to fulfil the objective of modernising local self-governance and providing citizens with services from the comfort of their homes, the Urban Administration and Development Department is continuously introducing new initiatives. Hence, an online property tax payment facility has been made available in 53 urban local bodies across the state. The facility allows citizens to pay property tax anytime from home or work, eliminating the need to visit offices or stand in queues.

To provide citizens the facility of paying property tax from home, the Urban Administration and Development Department launched this service in 46 new urban local bodies in August this year. Earlier, the online property tax payment facility was available only in seven municipal corporations of the state—Raipur, Durg, Risali, Bhilai, Bilaspur, Korba and Raigarh. In August 2025, the facility was launched in three more municipal corporations—Birgaon, Bhilai-Charoda and Dhamtari—along with 43 municipal councils. Through the GIS-based Property Tax Live Portal, online property tax payments can now be made in 53 urban local bodies across the state.

Municipal councils where online property tax payment facility is available

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the GIS-based Property Tax Live Portal for 43 municipal councils on August 12 this year during the ‘Swachhta Sangam’ programme organised by the Urban Administration and Development Department in Bilaspur. Since August 2025, citizens in the municipal councils of Tilda-Neora, Gobranawapara, Arang, Gariaband, Balodabazar, Bhatapara, Mahasamund, Bagbahara, Saraipali, Kumhari, Ahiwara, Jamul, Balod, Dalli Rajhara, Bemetara, Dongargarh, Khairagarh, Kawardha, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Kanker, Kirandul, Bade Bacheli, Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, Takhatpur, Ratanpur, Mungeli, Dipka, Katghora, Janjgir-Naila, Champa, Sakti, Akaltara, Kharsia, Sarangarh, Jashpur Nagar, Balrampur, Surajpur, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur and Shivpur Charcha are availing the facility of online property tax payment.

Expressing his satisfaction over the initiative, CM Sai said that providing transparent, simple and convenient services to all citizens of Chhattisgarh is the highest priority of state government. The online property tax payment facility in urban local bodies is a major step in this direction. Now people no longer need to make repeated visits to offices or stand in long queues to pay taxes.

We are pleased that digital facilities are reaching even remote areas such as Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur, and people are paying taxes online from their homes. This is an important achievement towards modernising local self-governance and realising our resolve of ‘Digital Chhattisgarh’, added Sai.

“Our goal is to make urban services completely online and citizen-centric, so that every family benefits from convenience, transparency and time savings," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

“The online property tax payment facility in urban local bodies has directly benefited lakhs of urban citizens. This system is a major reform towards transparent governance, e-governance and expansion of digital services. Now residents of remote municipal areas such as Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur can also easily pay taxes from home. This will save citizens’ time, reduce the possibility of corruption and enhance the efficiency of local self-governance. Our government is committed to making urban services fully online, simple and citizen-centric," said Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.