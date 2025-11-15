Online betting app case: Actor Rana Daggubati appears before SIT in Telangana

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati on Saturday appeared before the SIT in Telangana in connection with a case related to alleged promotion of an online betting app, police said.

The Telangana government has constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of online betting app cases.

"What happened has happened and now we are just going to take the right ways to communicate the right messaging about these gaming apps," Rana Daggubati told reporters.

Under the Telangana Gaming Act of 2017, all forms of online betting are prohibited.

Cases were registered against illegal betting apps and promoters in March this year following complaints that the apps lured youth and general public with the hope of making easy money and eventually leading them into complete financial and psychological distress, and even suicides.

Managements of the illegal betting apps, few film actors and several social media influencers were booked for allegedly promoting online betting apps through social media platforms under various provisions of the Telangana State Gaming Act, 2017, BNS and IT Act.